Stat of the day
2: Players in NBA history with 5,500 rebounds and 5,500 assists in a single decade — Oscar Robertsonin the 1960s and LeBron James this decade. James has 5,508 rebounds and 5,506 assists following an 11-rebound, 10-assist performance in a 96-87 victory over the Magic in Orlando on Wednesday.
