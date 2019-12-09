Stat of the day
3: Sacks by the Vikings’ Danielle Hunter (left) in Sunday’s 20-7 victory over the Lions. Hunter has 12.5 sacks this season (tied for fourth in the league) and 52.5 in his career. At 25 years, 40 days, Hunter is the youngest player to reach 50 sacks since 1982, when sacks became an official statistic.
