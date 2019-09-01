Stat of the day
257: Strikeouts this season for the Astros’ Justin Verlander (left), a former Goochland High and ODU standout who surpassed the 250-strikeout plateau while throwing his third career no-hitter Sunday. Verlander has topped 250 strikeouts in a season five times, making him the fifth pitcher in major league history to accomplish the feat, joining Randy Johnson (nine times), Nolan Ryan (8), Max Scherzer (5) and Roger Clemens (5).
