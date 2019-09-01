Stat of the day

257: Strikeouts this season for the Astros’ Justin Verlander (left), a former Goochland High and ODU standout who surpassed the 250-strikeout plateau while throwing his third career no-hitter Sunday. Verlander has topped 250 strikeouts in a season five times, making him the fifth pitcher in major league history to accomplish the feat, joining Randy Johnson (nine times), Nolan Ryan (8), Max Scherzer (5) and Roger Clemens (5).

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription