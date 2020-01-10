Stat of the day
15: Goals scored by goalies in NHL history, most recently by Pekka Rinne in the Predators’ win Thursday night over the Blackhawks. Martin Brodeur leads all goalies with three goals.
Stat of the day
15: Goals scored by goalies in NHL history, most recently by Pekka Rinne in the Predators’ win Thursday night over the Blackhawks. Martin Brodeur leads all goalies with three goals.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.