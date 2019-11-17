Stat of the day
16: Consecutive quarters in which the Redskins did not score a touchdown, a streak that ended in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Jets. Washington is the first NFL team to go that long without reaching the end zone since the Ravens also went 16 quarters without a touchdown in 2000. That Baltimore team went on to win the Super Bowl. The Redskins have a less than 1% chance of winning the championship, according to ESPN’s NFL Power Index.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.