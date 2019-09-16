Stat of the day

70: Career touchdown receptions for the Cowboys’ Jason Witten (left), who scored in Sunday’s 31-21 victory over the Redskins. Witten is the fifth tight end in NFL history to rack up 70 or more receiving touchdowns, joining Antonio Gates (116 TDs), Tony Gonzalez (111), Rob Gronkowski (79) and Jimmy Graham (72).

