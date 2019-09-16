Stat of the day
70: Career touchdown receptions for the Cowboys’ Jason Witten (left), who scored in Sunday’s 31-21 victory over the Redskins. Witten is the fifth tight end in NFL history to rack up 70 or more receiving touchdowns, joining Antonio Gates (116 TDs), Tony Gonzalez (111), Rob Gronkowski (79) and Jimmy Graham (72).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.