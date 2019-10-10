Stat of the day

10: Consecutive postseason rounds the Atlanta Braves have lost, including Wednesday’s 13-1 defeat to the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 5 of the National League Division Series. Atlanta lost in the 2001 NLCS, 2012 wild card game and eight different NLDS. That matches the Chicago Cubs, who lost 10 consecutive rounds dating from 1910 to 1998.

