Stat of the day

12: Losses by teams ranked in The Associated Press men’s basketball poll to unranked teams this season. The latest occurrence was Wednesday night, when host Alabama routed No. 4 Auburn 83-64. By contrast, there were only six such upsets all of last season.

Tags

