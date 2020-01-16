Stat of the day
12: Losses by teams ranked in The Associated Press men’s basketball poll to unranked teams this season. The latest occurrence was Wednesday night, when host Alabama routed No. 4 Auburn 83-64. By contrast, there were only six such upsets all of last season.
