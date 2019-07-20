Stat of the day
1: Player in the history of the Cincinnati Reds, who were founded in 1882, to homer twice in his first game with the team — Ryan Lavarnway on Friday night in a 12-11 loss to the Cardinals. Lavarnway, who was signed Thursday, became the first major league player to homer twice in his first game with a new team since Mark Reynolds (UVA) did it for the Nationals on May 13, 2018.
