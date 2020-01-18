Quote of the day
26: Games with at least three goals for the Capitals’ Alexander Ovechkin (left), who recorded his second consecutive hat trick in Saturday’s comeback victory over the Islanders. Ovechkin’s total tops that of three teams that have been in the NHL since Ovechkin entered the league in 2005: the Avalanche (24 hat tricks), the Wild (19) and the Devils (19). Ovechkin has 692 career goals, tied with Steve Yzerman for ninth on the all-time list. Mark Messier is next at 694 goals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.