Quote of the day

26: Games with at least three goals for the Capitals’ Alexander Ovechkin (left), who recorded his second consecutive hat trick in Saturday’s comeback victory over the Islanders. Ovechkin’s total tops that of three teams that have been in the NHL since Ovechkin entered the league in 2005: the Avalanche (24 hat tricks), the Wild (19) and the Devils (19). Ovechkin has 692 career goals, tied with Steve Yzerman for ninth on the all-time list. Mark Messier is next at 694 goals.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription