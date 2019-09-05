Stat of the day

58%: Increase in home runs in Triple-A this season following the switch to Major League baseballs. A total of 5,752 homers were hit in the International and Pacific Coast leagues, up from 3,652 in 2018, using balls made in Costa Rica. Home run totals dropped in nine of the 14 minor leagues from Double-A down, where baseballs manufactured in China are used.

