Stat of the day

9: Seasons in which Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander (left), a former Goochland High and Old Dominion standout, has recorded at least 200 strikeouts. He has 206 after striking out 10 in Sunday’s victory over the Seattle Mariners. Verlander is the seventh pitcher to reach that plateau, joining Nolan Ryan (15 times), Randy Johnson (13), Roger Clemens (12), Tom Seaver (10), Pedro Martinez (9) and Bob Gibson (9).

