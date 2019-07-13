Stat of the day

Richmond, VA (23219)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.