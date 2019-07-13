Stat of the day

5: Consecutive at-bats in which the Twins’ Max Kepler (left) homered off the Indians’ Trevor Bauer, matching the record for the longest streak in the expansion era. Two others homered in five straight at-bats against one pitcher: Carlos Delgado against Jorge Sosa in 2003-04 and Frank Howard against Bob Hendley in 1963-64. Kepler homered three times vs. Bauer on June 6, then homered in his first two at-bats against Bauer on Saturday before the Cleveland right-hander struck him out in the fourth inning.

