Stat of the day

3: Quarterbacks with the last name of Allen to win Sunday: Denver’s Brandon Allen, Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Carolina’s Kyle Allen, marking the first time in the Super Bowl era that three quarterbacks with the same surname all started and won in the same week. Washington’s Brad Johnson, Atlanta’s Doug Johnson and Buffalo’s Rob Johnson all started and lost in Week 14 of the 2000 season. New Orleans’ Dave Wilson won his start in Week 16 in 1984, but the Los Angeles Raiders’ Marc Wilson and Minnesota’s Wade Wilson lost.
