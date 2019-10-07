Stat of the day

35: Regular-season games won by coach Jay Gruden, who was fired in his sixth year with the Redskins. Gruden leaves Washington as the winningest coach since Dan Snyder became owner in 1999. There have been eight head coaches in that period — Joe Gibbs (2004-2007) is second with 30 victories.

