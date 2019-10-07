Stat of the day
35: Regular-season games won by coach Jay Gruden, who was fired in his sixth year with the Redskins. Gruden leaves Washington as the winningest coach since Dan Snyder became owner in 1999. There have been eight head coaches in that period — Joe Gibbs (2004-2007) is second with 30 victories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.