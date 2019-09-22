Stat of the day

1-0: Record for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (left), who made his first career start Sunday in a comeback win over the Buccaneers, in games in which his team trailed by at least 18 points. The man he replaced for New York under center, Eli Manning, has an 0-44 record in those such games. Jones also ran for two touchdowns Sunday; Manning never has had more than one rushing TD in a season in his 16-year career.

