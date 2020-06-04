Stat of the day
1,541: Games played in the NBA by the Hawks’ Vince Carter (left), third in league history behind Robert Parish (1,611) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,560). With Atlanta’s season over, it’s likely that Carter, who has played in a record 22 NBA seasons and is the only player to appear in games across four decades, has played his final game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.