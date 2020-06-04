Stat of the day

1,541: Games played in the NBA by the Hawks’ Vince Carter (left), third in league history behind Robert Parish (1,611) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,560). With Atlanta’s season over, it’s likely that Carter, who has played in a record 22 NBA seasons and is the only player to appear in games across four decades, has played his final game.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email