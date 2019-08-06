Stat of the day

32: Home runs hit by the New York Yankees at Camden Yards in Baltimore, the most homers ever hit by a team at a road ballpark in a season. The Yankees broke the record in just 16 games after hitting out five in a 9-6 win over the Orioles on Monday. The previous record was set by the Atlanta Braves in 1957, when they hit 29 homers at Cincinnati’s Crosley Field.

