Stat of the day
32: Home runs hit by the New York Yankees at Camden Yards in Baltimore, the most homers ever hit by a team at a road ballpark in a season. The Yankees broke the record in just 16 games after hitting out five in a 9-6 win over the Orioles on Monday. The previous record was set by the Atlanta Braves in 1957, when they hit 29 homers at Cincinnati’s Crosley Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.