Stat of the day
14: Score posted on the seventh hole at Royal Portrush in the first round of the British Open by David Duval (left), who won the British in 2001. The 14 is tied for the worst score on any hole in a major in the past 28 years. The others: John Daly at the 18th hole at Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links in 2000, and Billy Casper (who was 73 at the time) at the 16th hole in the 2005 Masters in Augusta, Ga.
