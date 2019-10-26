Stat of the day

78: Career regular- season games in which LeBron James has totalled at least 30 points and 10 assists. That’s the most such games by any player in the past 30 seasons. The Lakers’ forward had 32 points and 10 assists in Los Angeles’ 95-86 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday.

