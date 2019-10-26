Stat of the day
78: Career regular- season games in which LeBron James has totalled at least 30 points and 10 assists. That’s the most such games by any player in the past 30 seasons. The Lakers’ forward had 32 points and 10 assists in Los Angeles’ 95-86 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.