Stat of the day

3: Home runs hit by rookies Aristides Aquino (left) of the Reds and Yordan Alvarez of the Astros on Saturday night, marking the first time in major league history two first-year players hit three homers on the same day. For Aquino, his three-homer game came in his 10th career game. He’s the second player in history to do that within his first 10 games; the Phillies’ Bobby Estalella hit three homers in his 10th career game in 1997.

