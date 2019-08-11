Stat of the day
3: Home runs hit by rookies Aristides Aquino (left) of the Reds and Yordan Alvarez of the Astros on Saturday night, marking the first time in major league history two first-year players hit three homers on the same day. For Aquino, his three-homer game came in his 10th career game. He’s the second player in history to do that within his first 10 games; the Phillies’ Bobby Estalella hit three homers in his 10th career game in 1997.
