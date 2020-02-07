Stat of the day

5: Consecutive games with at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and five assists for the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (left), who put up 36 points, 20 rebounds and six assists in Milwaukee’s victory over Philadelphia on Thursday night. The streak by Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA MVP, ties Wilt Chamberlain for the most in league history. Anteto- kounmpo has 11 such games this season; the rest of the NBA has combined for 10.

