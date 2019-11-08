STAT OF THE DAY
2.5: Sacks by Raiders defensive tackle Clelin Ferrell (left), a former Benedictine standout, in Thursday’s victory over the Chargers. Ferrell, a rookie, posted the second-most sacks by a Raiders rookie since sacks were made official in 1982, trailing the three racked up by Greg Townsend in a 1983 game. Ferrell, the fourth pick in this year’s draft, played his best game of the season Thursday, also racking up eight tackles (two for loss) and three quarterback hits.
