STAT OF THE DAY

2.5: Sacks by Raiders defensive tackle Clelin Ferrell (left), a former Benedictine standout, in Thursday’s victory over the Chargers. Ferrell, a rookie, posted the second-most sacks by a Raiders rookie since sacks were made official in 1982, trailing the three racked up by Greg Townsend in a 1983 game. Ferrell, the fourth pick in this year’s draft, played his best game of the season Thursday, also racking up eight tackles (two for loss) and three quarterback hits.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription