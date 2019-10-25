Stat of the day
13,701: Career rushing yards for the Redskins’ Adrian Peterson (left). He ran for 76 in Thursday’s loss to the Vikings to pass Jerome Bettis (13,662 yards) and LaDainian Tomlinson (13,684) to move into sixth place on the NFL’s career list. Ahead of Peterson are Curtis Martin (14,101), the still-active Frank Gore (15,136), Barry Sanders (15,269), Walter Payton (16,726) and Emmitt Smith (18,355).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.