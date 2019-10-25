Stat of the day

13,701: Career rushing yards for the Redskins’ Adrian Peterson (left). He ran for 76 in Thursday’s loss to the Vikings to pass Jerome Bettis (13,662 yards) and LaDainian Tomlinson (13,684) to move into sixth place on the NFL’s career list. Ahead of Peterson are Curtis Martin (14,101), the still-active Frank Gore (15,136), Barry Sanders (15,269), Walter Payton (16,726) and Emmitt Smith (18,355).

