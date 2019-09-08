Stat of the day
30: Receiving touchdowns of at least 50 yards for the Eagles’ DeSean Jackson (left), who caught scoring passes of 51 and 53 yards in Sunday’s victory over the Redskins, Jackson’s former team. Jackson passed Randy Moss for second for the most career 50-yard TD catches; Jerry Rice (36) has the all-time record.
