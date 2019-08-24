Stat of the day

100: Home runs for the Yankees’ Gary Sanchez (left), who reached the milestone in 355 games, fastest in American League history. Only Ryan Howard, who hit 100 home runs in his first 325 games for the Phillies in the National League, reached the milestone faster in major league history.

Tags

