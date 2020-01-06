Stat of the day
160: Receiving yards for the Seahawks’ DK Metcalf (left) in Sunday’s playoff victory over the Eagles, which set a record for most receiving yards for a rookie in a postseason game, eclipsing the mark of 146 set by Jeremy Maclin of the Eagles in 2009. Metcalf accumulated the fifth-most yards by any player in their playoff debut. Only Calvin Johnson (211 yards), Demaryius Thomas (204), Vernon Davis (180) and Raymond Berry (178) had more.
