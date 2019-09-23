Stat of the day

-117: Points differential for the Dolphins through three games. You have to go back nearly a century to find the two teams in NFL history that got off to a more wretched start than Miami: the 1922 Louisville Brecks, who were -134 in their first three games, and the 1923 Rochester Jeffersons, who were -122.

