Stat of the day

41: NHL-leading number of goals for the Bruins’ David Pastrnak (left), who lit the lamp three times in Boston’s 4-1 win over Montreal on Wednesday night. Pastrnak also has 41 assists for the Bruins (35-11-12) to join Alex Ovechkin and Jaromir Jagr as the only players in the past 20 seasons to rack up 40 goals and 40 assists before their team’s 60th game. Pastrnak has four hat tricks this season, the most by a Boston player since Bruins legends Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito had four apiece in 1974-75.
