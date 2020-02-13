Stat of the day

41: NHL-leading number of goals for the Bruins’ David Pastrnak (left), who lit the lamp three times in Boston’s 4-1 win over Montreal on Wednesday night. Pastrnak also has 41 assists for the Bruins (35-11-12) to join Alex Ovechkin and Jaromir Jagr as the only players in the past 20 seasons to rack up 40 goals and 40 assists before their team’s 60th game. Pastrnak has four hat tricks this season, the most by a Boston player since Bruins legends Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito had four apiece in 1974-75.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started