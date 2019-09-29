Stat of the day

300: Strikeouts this season for the Astros’ Justin Verlander (left; Goochland, ODU), who became the 19th pitcher since 1900 to whiff that many in a season. Verlander (21-6) reached the milestone Saturday in his final start of the season, a win over the Angels in which he also became the 18th pitcher in history with 3,000 strikeouts. Verlander and Gerrit Cole (326 strikeouts) also are the second pair of teammates to record at least 300 K’s in a season, joining Randy Johnson (334) and Curt Schilling (316), who did it for the 2002 Diamondbacks.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription