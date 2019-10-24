Stat of the day
54: Years since a pair of 20-game winners lost Games 1 and 2 of the World Series before Houston’s Gerrit Cole (top) and Justin Verlander (Goochland, ODU) did so this week against Washington. The last time it happened was in the 1965 World Series, when Don Drysdale and Sandy Koufax dropped the first two games against Minnesota. The L.A. Dodgers recovered to win the series in seven games.
