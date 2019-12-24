Stat of the day
7: Bench players to record at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals since 1973, when steals were first recorded as an official stat in the NBA. Gary Payton II totaled 10 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and six steals in the Washington Wizards’ 121-115 win over the New York Knicks on Monday. It was his first game with the Wizards after being signed from the G League that same day.
