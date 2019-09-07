Stat of the day
14: Ninth-inning home runs (entering Saturday) allowed by Mets closer Edwin Diaz (left), which ties Francisco Rodriguez of the 2014 Brewers for the most such home runs allowed in baseball history. The Mets have allowed 31 home runs overall in the ninth inning, the most allowed by any team in history.
