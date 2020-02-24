Stat of the day
The Milwaukee Bucks (48-8) clinched the earliest playoff berth in at least 15 years, according to Elias Sports Bureau, with the Washington Wizards’ 126-117 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. The NBA playoffs will begin on April 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.