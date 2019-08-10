Stat of the day
15.00: Earned-run average for Nationals closer Sean Doolittle (left), a former UVA standout, in six innings against the Mets this season (10 earned runs, 18 baserunners). Doolittle blew a save chance after being victimized for four earned runs while only recording two outs in the ninth inning of Friday’s 7-6 walk-off win by New York. Against all other teams this season, Doolittle has a 1.90 ERA with 25 saves in 27 opportunities.
