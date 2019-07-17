Stat of the day
39: Career home runs by Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, tied with Ken Griffey Jr. for the fourth-most homers by a player before turning 21 years old. Mel Ott holds the record with 61 such home runs, while Tony Conigliaro is second with 56 and Byrce Harper third with 42. Soto doesn’t turn 21 until after this season.
