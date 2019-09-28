Stat of the day
900: Football wins in program history for Notre Dame, which beat Virginia on Saturday, and Oklahoma, which routed Texas Tech. The Fighting Irish and Sooners are the sixth and seventh Division I teams to reach 900 victories, joining Michigan (956), Ohio State (911), Texas (908), Alabama (905) and Nebraska (900).
Note: Ohio State and Nebraska played a late game Saturday.
