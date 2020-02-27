Stat of the day
25: Bench press repetitions of 225 pounds by Arizona State punter Michael Turk (left) at the NFL combine, more than all but one tight end and all 33 wide receivers who took part in the drill. Turk’s 25 reps were more than current NFL defensive standouts Frank Clark (19 in 2015), Jadeveon Clowney (21 in 2014), DeMarcus Lawrence (20 in 2014), Chandler Jones (22 in 2012) and Michael Bennett (24 in 2009).
