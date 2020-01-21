Stat of the day
6: Players in NBA history with multiple 60-point games. Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard (left) notched his second with a 61-point performance in a win over the Warriors on Monday night. He joins Wilt Chamberlain (32 times), Kobe Bryant (six), Michael Jordan (five), Elgin Baylor (four) and James Harden (four).
