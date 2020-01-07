Stat of the day
35: Points scored by Jazz forward Bojan Bogdonovic (left) in a win over the Pelicans on Monday night. He did so without recording an assist, rebound, steal or block, making it the second-highest scoring performance ever of its kind. In 2000, Knicks guard Allan Houston scored 37 points without tallying any of the other stats.
