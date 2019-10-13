Stat of the day

1: Passing yard for Rutgers in its 35-0 loss to Indiana on Saturday. Scarlet Knights quarterback Johnny Langan completed 5 of 13 passes for the 1 yard, marking the ninth time since 2016 that a Rutgers quarterback has passed for 50 or fewer yards in a game. Rutgers (1-5, 0-4 Big Ten) has been outscored 165-7 in conference play — including 117-0 on the road this season — and now has lost 16 straight Big 10 games.

Tags

