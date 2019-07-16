Stat of the day
24.3: Points averaged by Pelicans rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Virginia Tech) in Summer League action in Las Vegas. The total ranked as the best among players who played at least three games — Alexander-Walker played four. He also averaged 6 assists and 4.8 rebounds in a productive first stint as a pro.
