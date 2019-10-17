Stat of the day

6: Consecutive wins by the Washington Nationals heading into the World Series. None of the previous three MLB teams to achieve that — the 2006 Detroit Tigers, 2007 Colorado Rockies and 2014 Kansas City Royals — went on to win the championship.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription