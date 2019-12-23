Stat of the day
10: Players in NFL history to catch a touchdown pass and record a sack in the same game. Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (left) joined the list in Sunday’s win over the Bengals, adding afterward, “I’m the best receiver in the league right now.” Earlier this season, the Buccaneers’ Vita Vea also accomplished the feat, which hadn’t happened in the NFL since the Texans’ J.J. Watt did it twice in 2014.
