Quote of the day
“A guy that’s on our team doesn’t want to be on our team. I can’t wait until we find a way to trade him so we can play him, and I can show him what really Memphis is about.” — Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks on forward Andre Iguodala, who hasn’t played a minute for Memphis this season after being acquired in the offseason. He wants to be traded to a contender and could get his wish at Thursday’s NBA 3 p.m. trade deadline.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.