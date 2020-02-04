Quote of the day

“A guy that’s on our team doesn’t want to be on our team. I can’t wait until we find a way to trade him so we can play him, and I can show him what really Memphis is about.” — Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks on forward Andre Iguodala, who hasn’t played a minute for Memphis this season after being acquired in the offseason. He wants to be traded to a contender and could get his wish at Thursday’s NBA 3 p.m. trade deadline.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started