Stat of the day
6: Times in major league history there were three games that ended with 1-0 scores on the same day. Sunday, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays, the Rangers topped the Brewers and the Rays edged the Mariners by the same 1-0 score. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the last time three 1-0 games occurred was on July 27, 2013.
