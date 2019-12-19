Stat of the day

38-6: The combined home records of the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors this season, entering Thursday night. The Miami Heat are responsible for three of those losses, including Wednesday’s 108-104 victory over the 76ers in Philadelphia.

