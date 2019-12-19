Stat of the day
38-6: The combined home records of the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors this season, entering Thursday night. The Miami Heat are responsible for three of those losses, including Wednesday’s 108-104 victory over the 76ers in Philadelphia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.