Stat of the day

11.1: Assists per game dished out by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James (left) through 12 contests this season. He currently leads the league in assists — Dallas’ Luka Doncic is second at 9.3 per game — and it’s the highest mark of James’ career. His previous high was 9.1 apg during the 2017-18 season with Cleveland.

