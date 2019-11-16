Stat of the day
11.1: Assists per game dished out by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James (left) through 12 contests this season. He currently leads the league in assists — Dallas’ Luka Doncic is second at 9.3 per game — and it’s the highest mark of James’ career. His previous high was 9.1 apg during the 2017-18 season with Cleveland.
