Stat of the day
5: Players in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass for at least seven teams. Indianapolis’ Brian Hoyer (left) became the fifth when he threw three scoring passes in the Colts’ loss to the Steelers on Sunday. The other four: Vinny Testaverde, Chris Chandler and Gus Frerotte (seven teams each) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (eight teams).
