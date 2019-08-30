Stat of the day

11: Home runs hit in August by the Cubs’ Nicholas Castellanos (left), who was acquired from the Tigers at the end of July, including two in Friday’s win over the Brewers. Castellanos’ HR total is the most by a Cubs player in his first month with the team. Only Chesapeake’s Justin Upton, who hit 12 home runs in his first month with the Braves in 2013, has made a better first-month power impression with a new team.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription