Stat of the day
11: Home runs hit in August by the Cubs’ Nicholas Castellanos (left), who was acquired from the Tigers at the end of July, including two in Friday’s win over the Brewers. Castellanos’ HR total is the most by a Cubs player in his first month with the team. Only Chesapeake’s Justin Upton, who hit 12 home runs in his first month with the Braves in 2013, has made a better first-month power impression with a new team.
